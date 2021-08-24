HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The heat and humidity are ramping up again, leading to what is expected to be another heat wave for the state.
A heat advisory was issued for parts of New Haven, Middlesex, New London, and Fairfield counties for Wednesday and Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said 90-plus degree heat is expected for the rest of the week.
Additionally, the humidity will remain at or near uncomfortable levels through the end of the week.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry, but a front should cross the region toward the end of the week.
While the timing is uncertain at this point, there could be isolated storms in advance of that front and along it.
Temperatures on Friday should reach 90 degrees, but it could get hotter, depending on how quickly the cold front will move across the state.
Relief from the heat and high humidity is on the way for the weekend, as the cold front moves off to the south of New England with high pressure building across the region, ushering in drier air.
Saturday will be partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Temperatures could dip into the 50s in some areas Saturday night.
Sunday should be partly sunny and pleasant.
While a shower is possible, most of the day should be partly sunny. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.
