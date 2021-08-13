HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Another hot and humid day is in the forecast for Friday.
"The third heat wave of 2021 will become official [Friday] since it will be the third consecutive day with highs in the 90s," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Due to the heat, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
A heat advisory was issued for the entire state on Friday.
Also issued for Friday, an air quality alert for most of the state from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cities and towns opened cooling centers as a result of the forecast. See the list here.
The heat index may surpass 100 degrees on Friday, and perhaps go as high as 105 degrees. However, Haney expected actual temperature records to remain unbroken.
Here are the records for Friday:
- Aug. 13 - greater Hartford area - 99 degrees - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - Bridgeport - 95 degrees - set in 2016.
"While a few thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon, the best chance for a storm may come later [Friday night] with the arrival of a weak cold front," he said.
Showers and storms could linger into Saturday morning.
However, the sky is expected to become partly-to-mostly sunny.
"Saturday could very well be the fourth day of the heat wave with highs around 90," Haney said. "At least the heat won’t be as intense, and the humidity will decrease as the drier air filters into the state."
Cooler air moves in by Saturday night. Lows overnight will drop to between 55 and 65 degrees.
Highs on Sunday look to be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies with pleasant humidity.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
