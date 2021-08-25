HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The fourth heat wave of the season looks to start on Wednesday.
A heat advisory was issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties, as well as northern Middlesex and northern New London counties. The advisory is for both Wednesday and Thursday.
Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the intense combination of heat and humidity for those days.
"We expect temperatures to reach and exceed 90 [Wednesday], especially inland, then perhaps peak between 90 to 95 [Thursday], a degree or two warmer than [Wednesday]," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Additionally, the humidity will remain at/near uncomfortable levels through the end of the week [with] dew point values near 70."
The fourth heat wave of the year should start Wednesday and last through Friday.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry, but a front should cross the region toward the end of the week.
"[Thursday], a disturbance to our west could come close enough to touch off an isolated shower or storm late in the day, primarily across western Connecticut," Haney said. "A cold front should approach and then cross the region as we close out the week."
As that happens a shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but the chance appears rather low as of Wednesday morning's forecast.
Temperatures on Friday should reach 90 degrees; but it could get hotter, depending on how quickly the cold front will move across the state.
Relief from the heat and high humidity is on the way for the weekend, as the cold front moves off to the south of New England with high pressure building across the region, ushering in drier air.
Saturday will be partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Temperatures could dip into the 50s in some areas Saturday night.
Sunday should be partly sunny and pleasant.
While a shower is possible, most of the day should be partly sunny. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.
