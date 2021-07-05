HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The week got off to a cloudy start, as Monday featured more cloud-covered skies than sun.
However, the rest of the day should stay dry, which is good news for anyone check out fireworks Monday night.
Here's a schedule for cities and towns that are planning fireworks displays
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures only made their way into the mid-70s on Monday.
While Monday has been dry, Channel 3 will be launching an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the increased chance for strong storms on Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to reach 91 degrees on Tuesday, but with the heat index, it could feel like the mid-90s for some.
An air quality alert is also in place for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the entire state.
Connecticut is also now under the 'slight risk' category for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon.
"Damaging wind could be an issue with any storms that move through southern New England, including us here in Connecticut," Dixon said Monday afternoon.
The best chance for storms comes on Tuesday afternoon, around 4 and 5 p.m.
The stretch of warm weather continues on Wednesday, and then a cold front will stall to the south of the state on Thursday, bringing showers and thunderstorms.
The unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday into Friday, as a slow moving cold front heads toward the state.
"Additionally, Elsa (in some form – remnants or otherwise) passes near Southern New England Thursday night into Friday. Wind doesn’t appear to be a big threat, however, moisture gets drawn into the approaching storm system so rain will be likely," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
Uh oh! "unseasonably Chilly". Those who prefer 99 degrees and oppressive humidity should dig out their parkas and put them on immediately! WHAT is so objectionable to low dew points and temperatures in the 70's?
