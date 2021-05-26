HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer-like weather returns on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that includes heat, humidity and the potential for thunderstorms.
Channel 3 has launched an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the storm threat.
Temperatures on Wednesday may range from between 85 and 90 degrees away from the shoreline. They're likely to range from 75 to 80 at the beaches.
The humidity also creeps up in the wake of a warm front. Dew points could reach into the 60s.
"While our Hump Day starts dry and will feature a partly sunny sky, there’s a chance for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms as a cold front advances in our direction," Haney said.
Those that develop could be strong-to-severe and produce small hail, gusty wind, and lightning.
"An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the region," Haney said. "However, the greatest risk is to our northwest."
The Storm Prediction Center carved up the state in terms of the threat degrees for severe weather. The southeastern part of the state was under a general threat, central Connecticut was under a marginal threat, and a slight risk level was predicted for northwestern Connecticut.
"An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the region (however, the greatest risk is to our northwest)," Haney said.
Thursday looks to start with some cloud cover, but skies should become mostly sunny.
Temperatures should top out in the low-to-mid-80s.
The air mass will be comfortable behind the cold front, as drier air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind.
The week could end with some rain late in the day on Friday.
"A beneficial rain becomes likely by the Friday evening commute," Haney said.
The Memorial Day holiday weekend looks a bit unsettled.
Haney said it'll be cooler, with some isolated lingering showers on Saturday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.