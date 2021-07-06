HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity makes a comeback Tuesday, along with the chance for some strong storms.
A heat advisory was issued for most of the state through Wednesday evening.
An air quality alert is in place for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the entire state.
Channel 3 also launched an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"[Tuesday], we’re back to the combination of heat and high humidity as temps inland exceed 90, heat index values could reach 95-100," said Channel 3's Lorin Richardson. "Air quality will also be poor, so for those with respiratory distress, spending time inside with air conditioning is ideal."
At the shoreline, temperatures should peak in the 80s with noticeably higher humidity.
Connecticut is also now under the 'slight risk' category for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon.
"Afternoon and early evening storms could be strong to severe, damaging wind is the greatest threat," Richardson said.
Track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The best chance for storms comes on Tuesday afternoon, around 4 and 5 p.m.
"[Wednesday] features another round of heat & humidity with a chance for isolated to scattered afternoon/evening storms," Richardson said.
Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds can be expected.
The unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday into Friday, as a slow moving cold front heads toward the state.
However, it won't be as hot.
"Additionally and as of now Elsa, in some form, [either] remnants or as a tropical storm, passes near southern New England Thursday night into Friday morning," Richardson said. "Wind doesn’t appear to be a big threat; however, moisture gets drawn into the approaching storm system so rain will be likely."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
Uh oh! "unseasonably Chilly". Those who prefer 99 degrees and oppressive humidity should dig out their parkas and put them on immediately! WHAT is so objectionable to low dew points and temperatures in the 70's?
