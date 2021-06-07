HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first heat wave of the season for Connecticut became official just before noon.
Ninety degrees was achieved at Bradley International Airport at Windsor Locks, marking the third consecutive day of 90+ degree temperatures.
A heat advisory remains in place for Hartford and Tolland counties until 8 p.m.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the heat.
Several school districts either canceled classes or announced early dismissals. See the complete list here.
"It's going to be another rough day out there," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s for most of the state.
Haney said the "real feel," which is the combination of the relative humidity with the temperature, would be 95 to 99 degrees on Monday.
It'll feel a bit cooler on the shoreline.
There may be a spot shower somewhere in the state during the early afternoon hours. Most towns, however, will stay dry.
"By Monday night through Tuesday morning, [temperatures] drop back," Haney said. "Then Tuesday morning, we rinse and repeat and do it all over again."
That means more 90-degree heat and the potential for disorganized shower activity in the afternoon.
Wednesday appears to be more of the same as well.
"Thursday, the humidity starts dropping," Haney said. "Temperatures come down Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is going to be a great weekend."
Temperatures for those three days look to be in the mid-70s with decreased humidity.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
