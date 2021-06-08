HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first heat wave of the season for Connecticut became official on Monday.
Ch. 3 meteorologists said confirmed 90 degrees was achieved at Bradley International Airport at Windsor Locks, marking the third consecutive day of 90+ degree temperatures.
The fourth day of the heat wave is likely on Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to hit or exceed 90 degrees again.
A heat advisory remains in place for Hartford and Tolland counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the heat.
Several school districts also cancelled classes or announced early dismissals for Tuesday. See the complete list here.
"Factoring in high humidity, heat index values likely reach between 95 and 100 this [Tuesday] afternoon," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
Temperatures along the shoreline will be in the 80s, except along the southeast coast, which will top out in the 70s.
Dixon said there's a chance for scattered thunderstorms, especially inland, on Tuesday afternoon.
"They'll likely be a bit more numerous than yesterday," Dixon said.
More of the same heat and humidity is expected for Wednesday, which could lead to a fifth day of the heat wave.
There's another chance during the afternoon for spotty showers/storms.
A cold front that is bringing relief Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Thursday will be mostly sunny.
"We’ll break the heat (highs in the lower 80s) and the humidity decreases a bit," Dixon said.
There could be showers on Friday, but most of the day will be dry.
It will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
"The weekend, as of now, looks primarily dry. Some models are hinting that may no longer be the case. But for now, will go the optimistically dry route," Dixon said.
Highs will be in the 70s both days.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
