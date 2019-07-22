HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After the most extreme heat wave of the year this past weekend, it’s storms that are now the focus.
The state saw record-breaking heat over the weekend, with greater Hartford setting a new overnight low record of 77 degrees Saturday morning. The old record was 73, set back in 1977.
Heat indices of 110 degrees were also seen over the weekend, but the heat wave comes to an end on Monday.
Monday was cooler, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.
Storms, some strong, moved across the state Monday afternoon. The heaviest of the rain is moving out of the state.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Hartford, Middlesex, New London, Windham, and Tolland counties until 10 p.m.
Bridgeport saw nearly 3 inches of rain, New Haven had just under 2 inches, New London saw 1.13 inches, and West Hartford had reports of 0.68 inches of rain.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in the "Slight Risk" area for the potential of severe weather.
Track the storms with the live doppler radar here.
"Showers and thunderstorms will continue, although the activity may diminish for a while," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Storms are expected to move through the state and be clear by the early morning hours of Tuesday before a secondary wave of storms develops.
The state will experience off and on periods of rain on Tuesday.
"Tomorrow morning, we will wake up to another round rain, but the rain will taper off to scattered showers in the afternoon as a second wave of low pressure moves away from Southern New England Coast," DePrest said.
A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect because of the predicted strong thunderstorms expected Monday evening.
The storms will clear in time for Wednesday as mostly clear skies are expected for the remainder of the work week.
"There may be some cloud cover for a while in the morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
