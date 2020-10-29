HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain is on the way and it could end with a bit of accumulating snow for some parts of the state.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather alert for both Thursday and Friday.
The rain is the result of what's left of Zeta.
"The remnants of Zeta will pass out to sea to the south of New England," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "At the same time colder air will move southward across New England. Rain will begin [Thursday] morning and it will become steadier and occasionally heavy [Thursday] afternoon."
Track the storm with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures should range from the upper-40s to low-50s.
The rain is expected to continue overnight into Friday morning.
"Rain could be moderate-to-heavy at times [Thursday night] and [Friday] morning," Haney said. "Rain will mix with, then change to, snow over the higher elevations of northern and western Connecticut after midnight."
Along with temperatures dipping into the 30s, the wind will also strengthen.
All precipitation ends Friday afternoon.
"The higher elevations of interior Connecticut could see up to 2 inches of snow," Haney said. "The greater Hartford area could see anywhere from nothing to 1 inch of snow, especially on grassy surfaces. This will be very elevation dependent. Along the I-95 corridor, there should be no snow accumulation at all, just some flakes flying through the air."
The heavy rainfall will add up, with totals likely ranging between 1 to 2 inches across most of the state.
It'll be windy and raw on Friday, according to Haney. Highs will be 40 to 45 degrees, but the wind chill will dip into the 20s and low-30s.
By dawn on Saturday, the mercury will drop further into the 20s in many outlying areas, and a hard freeze is likely.
Halloween itself, however, appears to be dry, but chilly at this point.
Temps drop from the 40s into the 30s for those trick-or-treating.
Sunday, clouds increase with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. It'll be milder, with highs in the 50s.
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., so clocks should be adjusted before bedtime on Halloween night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.