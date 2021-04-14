HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The calendar may say spring, but winter appears to be making a comeback.
Temperatures drop overnight back into the 40s.
By dawn on Thursday, most of the state will wake up to rain.
The slow-moving coastal storm brings steadier rain and wind to Connecticut by daybreak Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times.
"It is also going to be breezy and cool with highs in the 40s and lower 50s," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
As the storm continues to move over New England, the atmosphere will turn colder from top to bottom.
"Therefore, rain will mix with or change to snow tomorrow night, especially in the higher elevations of Connecticut," DePrest said.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s, but closer to 40 near the coast.
Rain and wet snow will continue on Friday.
Plus, the wind will make it feel downright raw, with highs only in the 40s. Up in the hills, temperatures might not rise out of the 30s.
"The higher elevations of Northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County could receive 3-6” of heavy wet snow," DePrest said.
There could also be some power outages, with the weight of snow combined with trees just beginning to leaf out.
In lower elevations, a slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces can't be ruled out. No accumulation is expected along the shoreline.
Given rainfall totals could range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts, and the potential for snow, Channel 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday into Friday.
The weekend looks decent, with clearing on Saturday and highs between 55 and 60 degrees.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 60 degrees or higher.
