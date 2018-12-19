HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain and wind may not be on most people's Christmas lists, but they're expected to arrive before the holiday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said clouds would increase on Thursday ahead of the storm.
"Rain will overspread the state tomorrow (Thursday) evening, then it will become steadier and heavier after midnight," DePrest said.
Temps will be well above freezing, so icy conditions won't be a concern.
Friday looks to be a washout with concerns for flooding.
The rain will be heavy at times on Friday. Some of the heavier downpours may have a few embedded thunderstorms.
A flood watch has been issued for the whole state from late Thursday night through late Friday night.
Channel 3 went into an Early Warning Weather Alert mode ahead of the storm.
There is no chance for snow since the main storm center will track far to the west of New England. This is what meteorologists call an 'inside runner.'
Rainfall totals may range from 1 to 3 inches when all is said and done.
That may result in some localized poor drainage flooding.
The rain should taper off to showers by Saturday morning.
A few showers are likely Saturday, especially early in the day and the sky will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs 45 to 50.
Sunday looks mostly sunny and breezy with temps in the 40s.
"A few flurries or snow showers are possible Monday, but overall, we’ll be in good shape for the holiday," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
