The Meteorologists at Channel 3 are issuing An Early Warning Weather Alert as the state is expected to see a minor accumulation of ice and snow late tomorrow and Monday morning.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron is forecasting a wintry mix on Sunday morning around 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. as a storm system makes its way into the state.
Cameron said the temperature will remain at or below freezing and will dictate the precipitation.
By Sunday afternoon, Cameron said above-freezing air will quickly overtake the state and turn any passing showers into plain rain.
Track the rain with the interactive radar here.
Channel 3 is launching the Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of cold air predicted to arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning resulting in the possibility for patchy black ice, light snow, rain showers, and wind.
“With the below-freezing temperatures returning wile roads are wet, there may be icy travel in some parts of the state Sunday night and during the Monday morning commute,” said Cameron.
Although Cameron said the passing storms will not result in much accumulation, the cold temps merit the Alert.
Monday is expected to partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s. Cameron said there is a chance for a snow or rain shower in the afternoon as cold air sweeps across the Northeast region.
Cameron is predicting a partly sunny, wind and cold Tuesday as wind gust could reach upwards of 40 mph.
Wednesday won’t be as windy as Tuesday, Cameron said, but is expected to be mostly sunny and chilly.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.