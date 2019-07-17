HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some storms may precede what could be the state's most intense heat wave of the year so far.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the late-week heat.

On Wednesday, the humidity will be noticeably higher as high pressure moves offshore allowing a warm front to pass through the region.

"Temperatures peak will be a product of sunshine, likely topping out between 85 and 90," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

A disturbance arrives during the afternoon and evening and will mix with the remnants of what was once storm Barry.

Haney said that will lead to the potential for thunderstorms and torrential rain.

"The threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms continues [Wednesday night,]" Haney said. "In fact, the wet and somewhat stormy weather actually lasts through [Thursday.]"

One to 2 inches of rain is possible. Some parts of the state could see more.

Temps will be held near 80 degrees for Thursday.

The big-time heat comes Friday.

For a list of cooling centers, head here.

"We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity," Haney said. "After morning fog burns off Friday, a partly-to-mostly sunny sky will help to boost temperatures into the 90s."

Saturday looks to be even hotter, perhaps close to 100 degrees away from Long Island Sound. Sunday will again be hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

"Over the three-day period, the heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees," Haney said.

At the beaches, highs should be in the upper 80s to near 90.

"The brutal heat and humidity will last into Monday, then end with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms," Haney said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

