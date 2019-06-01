An Early Warning Weather Alert has been launched as strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the state on Sunday.
According to Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron the storms will start in the afternoon and end in the evening.
“As a cold front starts approaching from the west, we might start to see a few showers bubble up around 3:30, 4 in the afternoon,” Mike said. “More robust showers and storms will be coming in as we look towards 5, 6, and 7.”
There is concern for heavy downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy winds. Hailstones are also possible.
“We will have to be weather aware tomorrow in the late afternoon,” said Mike.
The entire state will be affected, but the western and central parts are at a slightly higher risk than others.
