HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Another hot and humid day is in the forecast for Friday.
"The 3rd heat wave of 2021 became official today with temperatures soaring into the 90s for the 3rd consecutive day," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Due to the heat, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
A heat advisory was issued for the entire state on Friday.
Also issued for Friday, an air quality alert for most of the state from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cities and towns opened cooling centers as a result of the forecast. See the list here.
The heat index topped 100 degrees on Friday in parts of the state.
The heat wave began on Wednesday with a high of 93 degrees at Bradley International Airport. The high on Thursday was 95 degrees.
Here are the records for Friday. None were broken:
- Aug. 13 - greater Hartford area - 99 degrees - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - Bridgeport - 95 degrees - set in 2016.
It'll be warm and muggy Friday night as temperatures drop into the 70s overnight.
A shower or thunderstorm is possible as a cold front approaches New England from the west.
The front will stir up a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, some of which will produce heavy downpours.
Saturday could also be the fourth day of the heat wave, with high temperatures expected around 90 degrees.
"However, the humidity is expected to drop off later in the day as a northwesterly flow of drier air develops on the heels of the front," DePrest said.
Cooler air moves in by Saturday night. Lows overnight will drop to between 55 and 65 degrees.
Highs on Sunday look to be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies with pleasant humidity.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
