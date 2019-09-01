Channel 3 has launched an Early Warning Weather Alert because strong thunderstorms will be possible on Labor Day.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat, but there is a chance for heavy winds and hail.
Cameron said the storms will be from a system that is moving across the Great lakes Sunday. It is not related to Hurricane Dorian.
“We might be having some heavy downpours, some thunder and lightning, but even a few gusts of wind,” Cameron said.
You can track storms with our interactive radar here.
