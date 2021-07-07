HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heat, humidity, and chance for storms continues on Wednesday.
A heat advisory is up for the whole state through Wednesday evening.
Channel 3 also extended its Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Another hot and humid and sticky day is on tap with the heat index 95 to 100," said Channel 3's Lorin Richardson. "That's what it could feel like with those temperatures and humidity."
Forecasted highs for Wednesday ranged from the upper-80s to low-90s.
That will be followed by a storm threat for the second day in a row. This time, however, the storms could pop up more towards the evening hours.
The window looks to be anywhere from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
"We do have a storm threat as we head through [Wednesday] evening," Richardson said. "It is a marginal threat, but we still could be seeing some potential for damaging and gusty winds and even the potential for some very heavy rainfall just like [Tuesday]."
The humidity will stick around for Thursday and Friday; however, it won't be as warm. Highs should be around 80 degrees both days.
"The seven day forecast shows us rain for [Thursday] from a stalled front," Richardson said. "Elsa could potentially bring us a good amount of rain for Friday."
Saturday looks a bit unsettled with a chance for some showers in the afternoon and a high around 80.
"Sunday is the winning pick of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds," Richardson said.
The high looks to be 79 degrees.
