HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With Winter Storm Digger in Connecticut's rearview mirror, the state's attention shifts to another storm for Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon 2 to 5 inches of snow will be possible in higher elevation towns. Along the coast, however, it could be a wintry mix or rain.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the storm. The morning show will start early at 4 a.m. on Tuesday to track the snow.
"Our next storm system arrives [Tuesday], bringing another round of precip," Dixon said. "Most of the time, it will be snow, especially inland. But some mixing or rain could move into coastal/southeastern Connecticut."
Dixon said the storm should start around daybreak and end by the evening commute.
"Two to 5 inches where it stays snow, 1 to 2 inches where there is a mix/rain, based on how the storm tracks," Dixon said.
High temperatures will range from 30 degrees insland to 35 along the coast. Lows should be in the teens.
Wednesday looks to feature partly-to-mostly-sunny skies with temps in the low-30s. Overnight, they should fall back to the teens.
"More snow is possible Thursday into Friday, then possibly again over the weekend," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.