HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the state dealt with another day of heat and humidity, storms made their way into the state.
In addition to a heat advisory, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for parts of the state.
Channel 3 also extended its Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon expects storm to wind down overnight.
These storms brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and even small hail.
Moving forward, the humidity will stick around for Thursday and Friday; however, it won't be as warm. Highs should be around 80 degrees both days.
We're at risk for another batch of rain and thunderstorms before Elsa arrives.
"The pattern stays unsettled with showers and some isolated thunderstorms (severe threat is reduced) as a frontal boundary will be stalled in region," Dixon said.
Thursday night into Friday, Elsa passes near/over Southern New England (in some form).
"Given a shift to the west in projected path, not only will heavy rain be likely, but now wind could also be a factor. Provided our recent rounds of rain, flooding could be an issue into Friday morning," Dixon said.
Part of coastal and southeastern CT are now under a tropical storm watch, along with Long Island, and parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Saturday looks a bit unsettled with a chance for some showers in the afternoon and a high around 80.
The high looks to be 79 degrees.
