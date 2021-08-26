HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – What's expected to become the fourth heat wave of the season should continue on Thursday.
A heat advisory for most of the state on Thursday, with the exception of southern Middlesex and southern New London counties.
An air quality alert is also in place for the shoreline on Thursday.
Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the intense combination of heat and humidity.
"So after [Wednesday], we need to hit at least 90 [Thursday] and then again [Friday] to make our 4th heat wave of the year official," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
High temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach between 90 and 95 degrees, especially inland.
The humidity will also be at uncomfortable levels.
"Factoring in a dew point near or above 70 degrees, the heat index, or what it will ‘feel like,’ will reach 95 to 100," Haney said.
The day is expected to be dry, but a front should cross the region toward the end of the week.
"While most of the time for much of the state it will be dry, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but the chance appears to be very low," Haney said.
Friday, temperatures should again exceed 90 degrees inland; however, the humidity may come down a bit.
"In advance of a cold front, a shower or storm will be possible toward and after sunset," Haney said.
Relief from the heat and high humidity is on the way for the weekend, as the cold front moves off to the south of New England.
However, both days won't be dry.
Saturday looks dramatically cooler and cloudy. Highs may only be in the 70s with scattered showers and drizzle.
Sunday should be drier and milder. Temps could reach or top 80 degrees.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
