HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain from an intense storm has departed, but it's the wind that will be an issue later in the day on Wednesday.
A wind advisory has been posted for the entire state from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.
An Early Warning Weather Alert has been issued by Channel 3.
"Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "However, a strong west to northwest wind will develop and we could have gusts to 40 mph or higher during the afternoon."
By Wednesday night, conditions will be breezy and cooler with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 30s.
"[Thursday] will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably cool," Haney said. "Highs will be in the middle 50s across much of the state."
There will also be a strong breeze for most of the day, but it should subside by the evening.
Temperatures will again drop into the 30s Thursday night.
By the end of the week, the state will be caught between two weather systems: A cool high pressure system and a warm front.
"A band of precipitation associated with the warm front could move into Connecticut at some point Friday morning," Haney said. "High pressure will supply the cool maritime air. Therefore, rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and wet snow is expected to develop Friday morning."
The precipitation should change to all rain for much of the state by Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will only be in the 40s.
The rain should linger into the evening hours when temps drop into the 30s.
"Rain should end early Saturday morning, then we’ll be in great shape for the rest of the day," Haney said. "The sky will become partly to mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon and temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60s."
Sunday should start out sunny, but the day may end with some rain.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.