HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The first heat wave of the year could end with a bang as possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday's potential storms.
"A few isolated instances of severe thunderstorms will be possible, with gusty wind possible with some storms," said meteorologist Mike Cameron.
Manchester moved its fireworks display from Saturday night to Sunday night because of the forecast, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
Before then, however, the state will have to contend with some heat on Friday.
Temperatures hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, which meant that the state saw its first heat wave the year.
Sunshine is expected to mix with partial cloudiness during the afternoon.
The risk of a shower or thunderstorm remains low.
The evening will continue to be warm.
"Friday night will be warm and sultry with lows 68 to 75 degrees," Cameron said.
Areas of fog may form and a few showers may reach the state after midnight.
The showers and thunderstorms become likely by Saturday afternoon.
They'll be the result of a cold front that will slowly push southward into a very warm, humid air mass.
The potential threats, at least with some of the storms, will be heavy downpours and gusty winds.
"The slow movement of storms may bring about concerns for poor drainage and urban flooding," Cameron said. "Finally, cloud-to-ground lightning will also pose a danger."
Beforehand, however, high temperatures for Saturday will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees.
The cold front will move out of the state Saturday night, which means the showers and storms will come to an end and the humidity will drop.
Sunday is shaping up to be the better of the two weekend days.
The sky will be partly sunny as highs climb into the 80s. The humidity will be lower thanks to a dry northerly flow.
