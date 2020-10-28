HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's no trick or treat, but there could be a few snowflakes in the air later this week.
After a rainy start to the day on Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it'll be quieter for the evening and overnight hours.
However, it's what's left of Zeta that all eyes are on, as it is expected to impact the end of the week.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the potential for heavy rain and accumulating wet snow in the hills.
Rain starts Thursday, between 9 a.m. and noon, and it will become steadier and occasionally heavy during the afternoon.
That's expected to continue overnight into Friday morning.
"Rain will mix with then change to snow over the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut after midnight," DePrest said.
All precipitation ends Friday afternoon.
"It is going to be a very wet Friday morning commute, and there may be a slushy accumulation of wet snow in the hills," DePrest said.
For the greater Hartford area, DePrest said snowfall totals could be anywhere from nothing to 1 inch of snow on grassy surfaces
"This will be elevation dependent," he said.
The higher elevations could see up to 2 inches of snow.
Along the I-95 corridor, there should be no snow accumulation at all, just some flakes flying through the air.
Heavy rainfall will add up, with totals likely ranging from 1-2 inches across most of the state.
It's going to be windy and raw on Friday, with highs 40-45 degrees, and the wind chill dipping into the 20s and lower 30s.
By dawn on Saturday, the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas, and a hard freeze is likely.
Halloween itself, however, appears to be dry, but chilly at this point.
Temps drop from the 40s into the 30s for those trick-or-treating.
Sunday, clouds increase with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. It'll be milder, with highs in the 50s.
Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m.
This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO detectors now that we are entering the heating season.
"Since we’ll be on Eastern Standard Time Sunday, sunrise will occur at 6:24 and the sun will set at 4:44," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
