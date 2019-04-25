HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a day of sunshine and warm temps, clouds and rain are on the way to end the week.
Showers will arrive toward dawn on Friday, but will lead to heavier rain in the afternoon and evening.
Because of that, and concerns of flooding, Ch. 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said most of the state will have rain for the morning commute on Friday.
Track the rain with the Early Warning Doppler here.
“A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region tomorrow and the warm front will continue to advance northward,” DePrest said.
The storm will reach the state by Friday afternoon, bringing more rain.
“While tomorrow won’t be a complete washout, there will be showers from time to time, some of which will be briefly heavy,” DePrest said.
Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s.
A cold front moves in Friday night, likely bringing heavy showers and a few possible thunderstorms.
“Some storms could produce gusty winds and very heavy rainfall,” DePrest said.
While rivers and streams are already running high, another round of heavy rain could cause them to rise again.
“We are forecasting 1-2” of rain for parts of the state and there could be locally higher amounts,” DePrest said.
Rain could linger into Saturday morning, and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cool.
Highs will range from 55-60.
A few showers are possible during the afternoon.
The wind subsides Saturday night and temps drop to between 35-45 degrees.
More rain is in the forecast and could arrive as early as Sunday morning.
“Along with the rain, we are expecting a mainly cloudy day with highs only in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees,” DePrest said.
Rain ends Sunday night.
To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.
