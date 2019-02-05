HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state saw a taste of spring as temperatures rose into the 60s Tuesday, but wintry weather is coming back.
Wednesday is set to be noticeably cooler, as rain and an icy mix move toward the state.
Channel 3 has issued an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the wintry weather moving in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
"Precipitation will become steady across the state tomorrow [Wednesday] night. In Northern Connecticut, it will come in the form of rain, sleet, and freezing rain," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
A winter weather advisory was issued for all of northern CT starting Wednesday evening.
High temperatures will be in the 40s but drop into the 30s overnight.
While travel may be slick in some spots on Thursday morning, the Early Warning Weather team did not anticipate a major icing event.
However, to keep viewers updated, Channel 3 will go on at 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
"The areas that will be impacted the most will be the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut. In the Greater Hartford Area, there will be very little, if any, accumulation of ice," DePrest said.
Rain and fog will linger Thursday morning, but it should end around midday.
A cold front will pass through Connecticut during late Friday morning and early afternoon. It could accompanied by a round of rain showers.
Temps will be in the 50s during the day Friday, but the air will turn much colder later in the evening and at night.
There could also be wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph.
Thermometers could record temps in the upper teens and 20s by dawn Saturday.
The wind chill will drop into the single digits, perhaps close to zero at times.
Sunday looks the be the better of the two weekend days.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
