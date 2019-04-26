HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Rain moved in just in time for the morning commute on Friday, but heavier rain is on the way later.
Because of how much rain could fall, and concerns of flooding, Ch. 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said most of the state will have rain for the morning commute on Friday.
Track the rain with the Early Warning Doppler here.
“A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region today and the warm front will continue to advance northward,” Haney said.
The storm will reach the state by Friday afternoon, bringing more rain.
“While today won’t be a complete washout, there will be showers from time to time, some of which will be briefly heavy,” Haney said.
Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s.
A cold front moves in Friday night, likely bringing heavier showers and a few possible thunderstorms.
“Some storms could produce gusty winds and very heavy rainfall,” Haney said.
While rivers and streams are already running high, another round of heavy rain could cause them to rise again.
“We are forecasting 1-2” of rain for parts of the state and there could be locally higher amounts,” Haney said.
Rain could linger into Saturday morning, and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cool.
Highs will range from 55-60.
A few showers are possible during the afternoon.
The wind subsides Saturday night and temps drop to between 35-45 degrees.
More rain is in the forecast and could arrive as early as Sunday morning.
“Along with the rain, we are expecting a mainly cloudy day with highs only in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees,” Haney said.
Rain ends Sunday night.
To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 or click here to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.