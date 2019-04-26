HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Friday morning rain led to some afternoon downpours and thunderstorms in parts of the state.
Because of how much rain could fall, and concerns of flooding, Ch. 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said heavy rain and thunderstorms started moving across the state after noon on Friday.
Track the rain with the Early Warning Doppler here.
Heavier rain is on the way for Friday evening and overnight.
"This evening into the overnight hours is the time frame where rain could be the heaviest with embedded thunderstorms (with perhaps some damaging wind)," Dixon said.
With the heavy rain comes the potential for poor drainage flooding.
Flooding could also be an issue for smaller streams and rivers.
There could be between 1-2” of rain that falls in parts of the state and locally higher amounts.
Rain could linger into Saturday morning, and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cool.
Highs will range from 55-60.
A few showers are possible during the afternoon.
The wind subsides Saturday night and temps drop to between 35-45 degrees.
More rain is in the forecast and could arrive as early as Sunday morning.
"Sunday will be mostly cloudy and despite a dry start, scattered showers will be possible as the day progresses," Dixon said.
Rain ends Sunday night.
To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.
