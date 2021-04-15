HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A slow-moving storm is expected to impact Connecticut on Thursday and Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm features a soaking rain, which the state started seeing earlier in the day on Thursday, along with gusty winds and even some snow.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the next two days.
"Rain will mix with and change to snow after midnight, especially in the higher elevations of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut," DePrest said Thursday evening.
This will happen later Thursday night into Friday morning as the atmosphere will turn colder from top to bottom.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s, but closer to 40 near the coast.
Periods of rain and wet snow will continue on Friday. Also, the wind will be gusting, making for a downright raw end to the week with highs only in the 40s.
"Some accumulation of snow is likely in the hills. The higher elevations of Northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County, as well as the higher elevations of Tolland and Windham Counties could receive 2-6” of heavy wet snow," DePrest said.
In lower elevations, a slushy coating on grassy surfaces can't be ruled out.
Across the border, a winter storm watch was issued for western Massachusetts.
Some trees are just beginning to leaf out, so the added impact on power outages should be minimal.
Rainfall totals could range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts.
"The rain is doing a lot of good since deficits have exceeded 2.5" since March 1st, the beginning of the meteorological spring," DePrest said.
Clouds will linger into Saturday morning, and a rain or wet snow shower is possible.
However, weather conditions will improve.
The sky looks to become partly-sunny with temperatures warming into the mid-and-upper-50s.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s.
