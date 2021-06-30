(WFSB) - Wednesday marked the fourth and final day of a heat wave, and brought a greater chance for severe storms.
A heat advisory remains effect for the entire state through Wednesday. Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
An air quality alert is in place Wednesday for Tolland, Windham, New London, Middlesex, New Haven and southern Fairfield counties.
The temp at Bradley [International Airport in Windsor Locks] at 11 a.m. was 91 degrees, thus making it the fourth day in a row of temps at or above 90 degrees.
The temperature reached 95 degrees in Bridgeport Wednesday afternoon, which was enough to break the record of 94 degrees, which was set in 1959.
The record at Bradley Airport is 100 degrees. That one is likely to stand, as the temp there only reached 96 so far.
Storms are also expected to roll through the state late Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the whole state until 10 p.m.
Track the storms with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The greatest threat in the northern area will be for damaging winds.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said strong to damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph are possible, along with torrential downpours.
"The other danger will be frequent cloud to ground lightning, and hail. If you hear thunder, it is best to go indoors right away. These storms will be capable of a lot of lightning," DePrest said.
The plus side of these storms is they will bring an end to the heat wave.
Overnight temperatures should be near 70 degrees.
A cold front moves through, which will bring highs only into the 80s for Thursday and 70s for Friday.
Heavy rainfall is possible in parts of the state on both days.
The Fourth of July weekend, at least as of Wednesday's forecast, looks to feature temperatures in the 70s with a chance for showers on Saturday and highs near 80 with just a passing shower on Sunday.
Read the full technical discussion here.
