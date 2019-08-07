HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday may feature a couple of rounds of storms, any of which could include an isolated tornado.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result of the forecast.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a cold front will help stir up the showers and thunderstorms.
"The first round should develop between noon and 2 p.m. [and will] likely impact inland Connecticut [and] last into the evening commute time," Dixon said.
Track the storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed all of southern New England in a "marginal risk" area for severe weather. A good portion of Connecticut is in the "slight rise" area.
"Storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain that could lead to poor drainage/flash flooding concerns, gusty/damaging wind that could lead to isolated power outages, [and] an isolated tornado somewhere in the region," Dixon said.
High temperatures for the day will be in the 80s and the air will be quite humid.
"The second round comes in the window of 9 p.m. to midnight, with an impact statewide," Dixon said.
It'll be a mild and muggy night with lows near 70 degrees.
The possibility for storms continues into Thursday.
"[Thursday], there will be another threat for storms later in the day, but not to the coverage or severity as [Wednesday]," Dixon said.
Otherwise, Thursday should feature a mix with some partial sunshine.
Temperatures may rise into the 80s to perhaps upper-80s.
The air is expected to be humid most of the day, but dew points should begin to drop either late in the day Thursday or Thursday night.
The cold front finally shifts east of the state at that point.
"Friday, we’ll end the week dry and trending less humid," Dixon said.
The weekend days appear to be dry, seasonably warm and comfortable.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
