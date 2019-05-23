HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a round of morning showers, parts of the state could see a touch of severe weather later in the day.
The story of the day is essentially a tale of two fronts.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a warm front approaches southern New England during the day and it will be followed by a cold front that passes through Thursday night.
"Severe thunderstorms will fire up to the west of New England [Thursday] afternoon, and they will reach Connecticut later [Thursday] afternoon and early this evening," Haney said. "Storms will reach western Connecticut around 5 p.m. then they will move swiftly across the rest of the state."
When they arrive, the storms can be tracked with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"The storms will encounter stable air as they move across Connecticut, which means they will weaken," Haney said. "However, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out especially in western Connecticut."
The threats from any storms that fire up would be damaging winds, torrential rain and perhaps some hail.
The Storm Prediction Center put western Connecticut in a "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
High temperatures for the day should range from the 60s to 70 degrees.
Haney said the stormy weather should largely be over by midnight.
Overnight lows may be in the 50s.
Friday looks dry but windy.
"The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a strong northwesterly breeze," Haney said. "Gusts to over 30 mph are likely."
Temps should reach the mid-70s during the day, but could dip into the 40s by Friday night.
The Memorial Day weekend continues to look good.
Saturday starts out sunny, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. Temps in the 70s can be expected.
Showers may arrive by Saturday night, but are expected to end by dawn on Sunday.
The weather warms into 80s on Sunday.
For Memorial Day itself, temps may range from 80 to 85 degrees under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
