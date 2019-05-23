HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parts of the state could see a touch of severe weather later in the day on Thursday.
The story of the day is essentially a tale of two fronts.
"The morning round of showers is done," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "We’ll be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day, highs near 70 [degrees.]"
Dixon said a warm front approaches southern New England during the day and it will be followed by a cold front that passes through Thursday night.
"After noon, there could be some scattered showers," he said. "Then [Thursday] evening, say [between] 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., is when more rain with thunderstorms will become likely."
They would fire up to the west of New England and they will reach Connecticut in the evening. They will swiftly move across the state.
"The greatest risk for severe weather is to our west in Pennsylvania and New York," Dixon said. "As storms head east they could reach Connecticut; however, they should also weaken as they move our way."
When the storms arrive, they can be tracked with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The storms will encounter stable air as they move across Connecticut, which will contribute to their weakening.
"The biggest threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and possibly damaging wind," Dixon said.
The Storm Prediction Center put western Connecticut in a "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
The stormy weather should largely be over by midnight.
Overnight lows may be in the 50s.
Friday looks dry but windy.
The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a strong northwesterly breeze. Gusts to over 30 mph are likely.
Temps should reach the mid-70s during the day, but could dip into the 40s by Friday night.
The Memorial Day weekend continues to look good.
Saturday starts out sunny, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. Temps in the 70s can be expected.
Showers may arrive by Saturday night, but are expected to end by dawn on Sunday.
The weather warms into 80s on Sunday.
For Memorial Day itself, temps may range from 80 to 85 degrees under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
