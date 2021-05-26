HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer-like weather returned on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that included heat, humidity and the potential for thunderstorms.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, and Fairfield counties.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Litchfield County until 7 p.m.
"[A] watch box has been issued for northwest Connecticut until 8 p.m.," Dixon said. "Storms developing to our west eventually head toward/into Connecticut as we head past the evening commute."
Channel 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the storm threat.
On Wednesday, temperatures rose well into the high 80s across the state. The humidity increased as well.
A cold front is what will bring in the potential storms.
"Gusty wind, small hail are primary concerns in addition to lightning," Dixon said.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the region. However, the greatest risk is to our northwest.
Track any storms that pop up with Channel 3's Interactive radar here.
The Storm Prediction Center carved up the state in terms of the threat degrees for severe weather. The southeastern part of the state was under a general threat, central Connecticut was under a marginal threat, and a slight risk level was predicted for northwestern Connecticut.
"Given storms will be arriving as the atmosphere is cooling (toward sunset), they should weaken as they move across the state," Dixon said.
Thursday looks to start with some cloud cover, but skies should become mostly sunny.
Temperatures should top out in the low-to-mid-80s.
The air mass will be comfortable behind the cold front, as drier air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind.
The week could end with some rain late in the day on Friday.
A beneficial rain becomes likely by the Friday evening commute.
The Memorial Day holiday weekend looks a bit unsettled.
Dixon said it'll be cooler, with some isolated lingering showers on Saturday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
