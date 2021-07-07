HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heat, humidity, and chance for storms continues on Wednesday.
A heat advisory is up for the whole state through Wednesday evening.
Channel 3 also extended its Early Warning Weather Alert.
Wednesday has been another hot, humid and sticky day with the heat index reaching 95 to 100.
Forecasted highs for Wednesday ranged from the upper-80s to low-90s.
That's followed by a storm threat for the second day in a row.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issue for the entire state through 11 p.m.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the window storms are expected to fire up looks to be anywhere from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Track the storms with Channel 3's interactive radar here and Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
The humidity will stick around for Thursday and Friday; however, it won't be as warm. Highs should be around 80 degrees both days.
"The pattern stays unsettled with showers and some isolated thunderstorms (severe threat is reduced) as a frontal boundary will be stalled in region," Dixon said.
Thursday night into Friday, Elsa passes near/over Southern New England (in some form).
"Given a shift to the west in projected path, not only will heavy rain be likely, but now wind could also be a factor. Provided our recent rounds of rain, flooding could be an issue into Friday morning," Dixon said.
Saturday looks a bit unsettled with a chance for some showers in the afternoon and a high around 80.
The high looks to be 79 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
