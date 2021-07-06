HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the entire state.
The watch was issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 p.m. For Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties, it expires at 10 p.m.
Damaging wind is the greatest concern associated with Tuesday's storms, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said, along with heavy rain and lightning.
Connecticut is under the 'slight risk' category for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon.
The best chance for storms comes on Tuesday afternoon, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The heat and humidity also made a comeback Tuesday.
A heat advisory was issued for most of the state through Wednesday evening.
An air quality alert is in place for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the entire state.
Channel 3 had launched an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the heat and threat for storms.
At the shoreline, temperatures should peak in the 80s with noticeably higher humidity.
The heat, humidity and storm threat will extend into Wednesday, Dixon said, in advance of a cold front during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds can be expected.
"From Thursday into Friday, a stalled frontal boundary will be the focal point for more wet weather," Dixon said. "As Elsa (in whatever form) passes offshore, moisture from this tropical system will be drawn over Southern New England, enhancing the potential for heavier rain."
The weekend forecast is looking a bit better. While showers appear to be around Saturday, Sunday now looks dry.
