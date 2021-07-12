HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers on Monday morning will be a precursor for some potential storms later in the day.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole noted that due to recent rainfall and what could come, the entire is under a flash flood watch until Tuesday morning.
A flood advisory was also issued for parts of Litchfield County through 10:45 a.m. as a result of the morning's round of rain.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Alert remains in place.
"Between the storms we had last week, and Tropical Storm Elsa, Connecticut is saturated," Cole said. "And unfortunately, we have several waves of rain and storms expected [Monday], starting with [Monday] morning and ending overnight."
The first band of rain worked through northern Connecticut in the morning.
"This is a hefty band that’s producing 1 to 1.25 inches of rain," Cole said.
Once that band moves out, there will be a lull in steady rain.
Some strong storms may develop during the afternoon hours.
"We’ll watch afternoon storms developing, mainly in southern, southwestern Connecticut," Cole said. "These storms could turn severe with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts the main threats."
Track the storms as they move through the state using Channel 3's interactive radar here and Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
Southwestern Connecticut was placed in the "slight risk" category for severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Not every town will see storms, but the ones that do may get hit with downpours and experience the flash flooding.
That means road ponding or flooded streets are a possibility. However, the weather is not expected to be a repeat of Friday and what Tropical Storm Elsa delivered.
The high temperature for Monday is only 78 degrees.
"Showers could be heavy at times overnight, but will tend to end by Tuesday morning," Cole said.
Temperatures will likely fail to reach 80 degrees on Tuesday.
They should, however, reach that mark on Wednesday due to a warming trend.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon.
"Thursday and Friday are looking optimistically dry at this point, with a fair amount of sunshine," Cole said. "Highs will approach 90 and the heat index will be intense for those days thanks to our high humidity."
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
