HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The heat and humidity has been paired with chances for severe storms this weekend.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham and New London counties.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"There risk for severe weather [Saturday] is a little higher than [Friday], and there is also a concern for an isolated tornado somewhere in southern New England," said chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
A flash flood watch was also issued for parts of the state for the weekend.
In the meantime, temperatures on Friday ranged from the 80s at the beaches, to the lower-90s inland.
DePrest noted that the temperature reached 92 degrees in Windsor Locks, where weather records are kept.
"This is the 14th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees," DePrest said.
DePrest said some storms rolled through the state on Friday afternoon, with a chance for more later.
"In a few locations, there could be a heavy downpour and gusty winds this evening," DePrest said.
Track them with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
A cold front will stall or slowly move across southern New England on Saturday, which will create the weekend's chances for severe weather.
With the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours are possible.
"With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours will be possible at some point," DePrest said. "That’s not welcome news given this has already been one of the wettest Julys on record. As of today, this July is the 4th wettest over the last 116 years of record keeping!"
Total rainfall has been 8.23 inches in Windsor Locks.
The greatest threat for torrential downpours comes Saturday afternoon into the evening.
"There is the risk for localized flash flooding," DePrest reiterated. "Some storms could also be strong or severe with damaging winds possible. According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a chance for an isolated tornado somewhere in southern New England."
Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s, and the air will remain humid.
There is a chance for showers Sunday morning and during the afternoon.
"The air will likely be cooler," DePrest said. "If parts of the state get into a north or northeasterly flow, temperatures could very well stay in the 70s for highs."
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.