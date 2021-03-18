HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Friday morning's commute is expected to be a messy one thanks to an incoming storm that may leave roads slush or snow-covered.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the coastal storm will bring precipitation to the state by late Thursday morning.
The storm is expected to start as rain on Thursday because the temperatures will reach into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
"However, colder air will get drawn into the system [Thursday night] and [Friday] morning," Haney said. "This is when the storm will move off the mid-Atlantic coast, then track out to sea to the south of New England."
Track the precipitation with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler on the CH. 3 app here:
Rain should mix with or change to snow after midnight.
Low temperatures overnight could range from between 30 and 35 degrees.
"Snow or a wintry mix will fall across much of the state [Friday] morning, but it won’t last long," Haney said. "It should be over by midday."
Haney said there is the potential for a 1 to 3 inch snowfall before it all comes to an end.
The shoreline is expected to see a coating to 2 inches of snow.
The sky will become partly sunny Friday afternoon, but it'll be breezy and cold with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Lows should range from between 15 and 25 degrees.
Spring will officially arrive on Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m.
The weather should cooperate. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures on Saturday may reach 45 to 50 degrees. On Sunday afternoon, they could rise up to 60.
Read the full Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.