HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow has already started moving into the state as of Saturday afternoon.
Weather alerts were issued well ahead of the winter storm, which is expected to bring measurable snow across the state.
Track it with the Ch. 3 Interactive Radar here.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the weather alerts span Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Part of Litchfield County is under a winter storm warning, while the rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory.
Saturday started out dry, but as the afternoon progressed, snow started to develop around 1 p.m. in western Connecticut.
"As early as 1:30 p.m. the models have parts of Fairfield County in the snow," Cameron said.
Snow fall in the Hartford area is expected to begin around 3 p.m. and by 4 or 5 p.m. there will be snow statewide.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
As of Saturday morning, 3 to 5 inches is expected in the northwest hills, with the potential for 6 inches in some spots. Southeast from there, 2 to 5 inches, including the I-84 corridor, New Haven, Farmington Valley, and Enfield.
Along the southeastern shoreline, the forecast called for 1 to 2 inches.
As day shifts to night, there could be a mix of sleet and freezing rain, and then a transition to rain.
The rain will move out of southern New England in the morning and Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
"When you wake up Sunday morning, all of that is gone, " said Cameron. "This is a quick hitter."
A big chill could be the headline for Monday.
It looks like temperatures may not get out of the 20s through Wednesday.
