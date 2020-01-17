HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Weather alerts have been issued ahead of the upcoming weekend storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weather alerts span Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Part of Litchfield County is under a winter storm warning, while the rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory.
"It’s going to be fairly fast moving, with snow beginning mid-afternoon, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from west to east, then ending around midnight," Dixon said.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"The amount of snow will not be as great as it would be if the storm were moving slower," Dixon explained. "It will start as all snow, statewide; but, during the evening hours, a mix or even a transition to rain can be expected across coastal/southeastern Connecticut."
As of Friday afternoon, Channel 3's meteorologist predicted for the northwest hills 3 to 5 inches, with the potential for 6 inches in some spots. Southeast from there, 2 to 5 inches.
Along the southeastern shoreline, the forecast called for 1 to 2 inches.
"Behind the storm, Sunday looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds," Dixon said. "It will be breezy, with highs near 40."
A big chill could be the headline for Monday.
It looks like temperatures may not get out of the 20s through Wednesday.
