HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow is expected to fall in varying intensities throughout much of Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory was issued for most of the state, with the exception of southern Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible across most of the state, particularly north of the Interstate 95 corridor. Along the coast, however, it could be a wintry mix or rain.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the storm.
"Snow will vary from light to moderate for much of the day, then wraps up toward the evening commute from west to east," Dixon said.
Track the snow with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
High temperatures will range from the 20s and low-30s inland to the 30s along the coast. Lows should be in the teens by Tuesday night.
"[Wednesday] is a dry, brighter day," Dixon said.
Wednesday looks to feature partly-to-mostly-sunny skies with temps in the low-30s. However, a breeze will keep the wind chill in the teens and low-20s. Overnight, temps should fall back to the actual teens.
"Our chances for light snow Thursday morning and then again Friday morning looks even lower," Dixon said. "It may be a situation where we either get some flurries or nothing at all."
Otherwise, both days feature more clouds than sun with highs 25-30.
While Saturday should be sunny, a much bigger storm could impact the second half of Valentine's Day weekend.
"What happens Sunday is quite uncertain," Dixon said. "Model scenarios vary from an inside runner, warm track, with rain, to a coastal storm that could bring a mix/snow. More on this in the coming days."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.