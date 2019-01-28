HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is expected to bring snow and rain to the state Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Connecticut will start to see some precipitation late Tuesday afternoon.
Futurecast showed some snow moving into the northwest part of the state by about 3 p.m.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Fairfield County.
Dixon said the precipitation will be scattered and light on Tuesday evening, with a mix of snow and rain.
It ramps up overnight, with futurecast showing much of the state seeing snow at 4 a.m., with rain in the eastern part of CT.
Precipitation moves out during and a little after the morning commute.
Temperatures should dip into the 20s by that point.
Some accumulation is possible, with 2-4 inches in Litchfield County, 1-2 inches in the interior corridor, and a coating to 1 inch for the shoreline, especially in southeastern CT.
By Wednesday afternoon, the weather will be partly sunny, windy and cold, as temperatures won’t rise out of the 20s and wind chill readings will be in the single digits and teens.
The arctic front moves into the state by Wednesday afternoon, and there could be some snow squalls along with it.
Regardless of how the storms play out, bitter cold arrives Wednesday night. By dawn on Thursday, the wind chill will drop well below zero.
Thursday will be bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits and low-teens. The wind chill could stay below zero most of the day.
Skies should be partly-to-mostly sunny.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
