HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A slow-moving storm is expected to impact Connecticut on Thursday and Friday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said the storm looks to feature a soaking rain, gusty winds and even some snow.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for those two days.
"For [Thursday], precipitation will be in the form of all rain," Lewis said. "There could be a few periods of moderate to heavy rain."
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Thursday is also going to be breezy and cool with highs in the 40s and lower-50s.
As the storm continues to move over New England, the atmosphere will turn colder from top to bottom.
"Therefore, rain will mix with or change to snow [Thursday] night, especially in the higher elevations of Connecticut," Lewis said.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s, but closer to 40 near the coast.
Rain and wet snow will continue on Friday.
Plus, the wind will remain up, which will make it feel downright raw with highs only in the 40s. Up in the hills, temperatures might not rise out of the 30s.
"The higher elevations of Northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County could receive 3-6” of heavy wet snow," Lewis said.
Across the border, a winter storm watch was issued for western Massachusetts.
"Fortunately, some trees are just beginning to leaf out, so the added impact on power outages should be minimal," Lewis said.
In lower elevations, a slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces can't be ruled out. No accumulation is expected along the shoreline.
Rainfall totals could range from 1-3 inches.
"While it is possible precipitation will come to an end Friday night, a few rain or snow showers could linger into early Saturday," Lewis said.
However, conditions should improve on Saturday. The sky looks to become partly-sunny with temperatures warming into the mid-and-upper-50s.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s.
