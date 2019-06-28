HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Friday marked the second day this week that temperatures hit 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back through the mid to upper 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Saturday will start out partly sunny with higher humidity.
There is a slight chance for a shower early in the morning, but the biggest threat for showers and thunderstorms is during the afternoon and early evening.
It's why Ch.3 has launched an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Frequent lightning will be the other danger along with locally heavy downpours," DePrest said.
The storms will be hit or miss, meaning not everyone will get a storm, but others could get hit pretty hard.
Saturday could also mark the third day in a row of temperatures in the 90s.
If that happens, it would be the first official heat wave of 2019.
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, where records are kept.
Sunday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The humidity will begin to drop as well, but there will still be some instability in the atmosphere.
That means there will be a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.
The month of July looks to start on a pleasant note.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
