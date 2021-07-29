HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While the greatest risk for severe weather stays to the south of New England Thursday evening, there's still the chance for strong storms in Connecticut.
An area of low pressure prompted the risk for showers and storms on Thursday.
Showers started popping up late Thursday morning, and continued as the afternoon went on.
The storms started developing later in the afternoon, and that storm risk will continue during the evening hours.
Due to the storm threat, Channel 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Alert.
A flash flood warning was issued for part of Fairfield County, as heavy rain moves over the area.
given up to, if not over, 2" of rain in southern fairfield co, a flash flood warning has been issued as heavy rain continues. it's building along the shoreline, toward the new haven metro area. this particular storm also has shown signs of weak rotation. pic.twitter.com/uJzQQNVVhM— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) July 29, 2021
The Storm Prediction Center has most of Connecticut in a level 1 (marginal) risk area for damaging winds. The more potent level 2 (slight) risk area includes southern Fairfield County and New York City.
Southern New Jersey and points a little further to the south and west are at level 3, the enhanced category.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said damaging winds associated with storms Thursday evening are possible, as well as downpours and lightning.
"A cold front will bring an end to the showers later tonight, and a drier northwesterly flow will develop before dawn," DePrest said.
Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and 60s by Friday morning.
The week ends on a pleasant note with the coolest weather over the next seven days coming late Friday night.
Saturday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.
There's a chance for more showers and storms on Sunday, later in the afternoon and evening.
