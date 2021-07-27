HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the state geared up for another hot day, the smoky sky still lingered from the western wildfires.
An Air Quality Alert is in place for most of the state until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
"Skies are expected to be hazy and smoky this afternoon again from the jet stream filtering that air in from the western wildfires. Anyone with respiratory issues is encouraged to limit exposure outside," Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said.
Additionally, storms are expected later Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for northern CT until 10 p.m.
Because of that, Channel 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Thanks to a cold front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will stir up by Tuesday evening. A few storms could be strong to severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds.
Track any storms or showers that pop up with the Pinpoint Doppler Radar:
Showers and maybe even a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday morning, before cooler and drier air filter into the state by noon.
Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs near 80 degrees and low humidity.
Another cold front moves into New England on Thursday, prompting another chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon.
Temperatures remain below average until the weekend.
The week ends on a pleasant note with the coolest weather over the next seven days coming late Friday night.
There's a chance for more showers and storms on Sunday.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.