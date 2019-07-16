HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Temperatures and the humidity will continue to rise on Tuesday as the state braces for a possible extended heat wave.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the late-week heat.

According to Meteorologists Melissa Cole and Scot Haney, temps will peak in the 80s to low-90s on Tuesday.

While most of Tuesday should be dry, there's a slight chance for isolated late-day storms.

"[Wednesday,] the humidity will be noticeably higher as high pressure moves offshore allowing a warm front to pass through the region," Haney said. "Temperatures will be a product of sunshine, highs should be near 90."

For a list of cooling centers, head here.

"Thursday features our best chance for rain and thunderstorms, scattered in nature, compliments of the remnant moisture from Barry, in tandem with a storm system that will be passing through the region," Haney explained. "A partly to mostly cloudy sky, with the chance for rain will limit temperatures from making their way out of the 80s."

The big-time heat comes Friday.

"That’s when temperatures could hit the mid-90s under a mix of sun and clouds," Haney said. "Factoring in high humidity, heat index values will go over the century mark!"

The combination of high heat and humidity continues into the weekend.

Haney forecasted 98 degrees as a high for Saturday. If that happens, it will mark the hottest day of the year.

Sunday may not be as hot, but highs in the 90s are still expected.

Heat index values could exceed 100 degrees during both weekend days.

