HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It could be a bumpy afternoon and evening for parts of the state due to the possibility of some strong storms.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result of the forecast.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a cold front will help stir up some showers and thunderstorms.
"While we can’t rule out a shower [Wednesday] morning, the greatest risk for storms will come this afternoon and evening," Haney said. "Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours that could lead to localized poor drainage flooding."
Track the storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed all of southern New England in a "marginal risk" area for severe weather. A good portion of Connecticut is in the "slight rise" area, which Haney said was not good.
High temperatures for the day will be in the 80s and the air will be quite humid.
"The severe threat will linger well into [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "Once again damaging winds and poor drainage flooding will be possible in some towns."
A few rotating storms are possible.
It'll be a mild and muggy night with lows near 70 degrees.
The possibility for storms continues into Thursday morning, especially in eastern Connecticut.
"Since the cold front will slowly move across southern New England throughout the day, a few more showers and storms could pop up during the afternoon," Haney said.
Otherwise, Thursday should feature a mix with some partial sunshine.
Temperatures may rise into the 80s to perhaps upper-80s.
The air is expected to be humid most of the day, but dew points should begin to drop either late Thursday or Thursday night.
The cold front finally shifts east of the state at that point.
"Friday will be a refreshing day to end the week," Haney said. "The sky will be sunny in the morning, and then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
