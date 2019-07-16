HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Temperatures and the humidity continued to rise on Tuesday as the state braces for a possible extended heat wave.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the late-week heat.

According to Meteorologist Mark Dixon, temps reached the 80s to low-90s on Tuesday across the state.

On Wednesday, the humidity will be noticeably higher as high pressure moves offshore allowing a warm front to pass through the region.

Temperatures will be a product of sunshine, highs should be near 90.

Dixon said this mixture could lead to some scattered storms and tropical downpours.

There will be several waves of storm activity throughout Wednesday afternoon, evening, and overnight.

There could be some lingering showers Thursday morning, as well as some pop-up downpours during the afternoon.

The big-time heat comes Friday.

Friday, temperatures will hit the mid-90s under a mix of sun and clouds, and factoring in high humidity, heat index values will go over the 100 degrees.

The combination of high heat and humidity continues into the weekend.

Dixon is forecasting 100 degrees as a high for Saturday. If that happens, it will mark the hottest day of the year.

The heat index value could exceed 110 degrees in some spots on Saturday.

Sunday may not be as hot, but highs in the 90s are still expected.

